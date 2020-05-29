Kai Havertz on the mark again as Bayer Leverkusen move up to third in Bundesliga

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (2nd R) score the 1-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match SC Freiburg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen on May 29, 2020 in Freiburg, south-western Germany. (Photo by Ronald WITTEK / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by RONALD WITTEK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen climbed into the Bundesliga's top four after Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Freiberg.

Peter Bosz's side moved above Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig into third thanks to Havertz's second-half winner.

It saw the forward become the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21.

Freiburg remain eighth, having won one of their last six matches, and sit four points off the top six.

After a forgettable first half, Havertz won it in the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey's cute pass and scored from a tight angle.

He was forced off injured 12 minutes later, while Nils Petersen had a shot blocked as the hosts tried to find a leveller.

Leverkusen were denied a second when Julian Baumgartlinger had a goal ruled out for a push.

Freiburg could have levelled with two minutes remaining but Christian Gunter's late effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky, while Philipp Lienhart also went close in stoppage time.

Online Editors