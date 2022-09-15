| 16.2°C Dublin

live KAA Gent v Shamrock Rovers: Hoops aim for more Europa Conference League points in Belgium

Shamrock Rovers supporters before the Europa Conference League Group F match against Gent in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
A general view of KAA Gent Stadium before the Europa Conference League Group F match between Gent and Shamrock Rovers in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Shamrock Rovers supporters before the Europa Conference League Group F match against Gent in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers supporters before the Europa Conference League Group F match against Gent in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A general view of KAA Gent Stadium before the Europa Conference League Group F match between Gent and Shamrock Rovers in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A general view of KAA Gent Stadium before the Europa Conference League Group F match between Gent and Shamrock Rovers in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Shamrock Rovers supporters before the Europa Conference League Group F match against Gent in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Seán O'Connor

Shamrock Rovers face top seeds KAA Gent in the second of their Europa Conference League Group F games in Belgium.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy