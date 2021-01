'Just not good enough' - Solskjaer rues United mistakes as City book place in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shake hands after the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford

Unlikely goalscorers John Stones and Fernandinho secured Manchester City's shot at a fourth successive Carabao Cup crown as Manchester United lost their fourth consecutive semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's men have not tasted defeat in this competition since 2016 and will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the final on April 25 after edging past their neighbours at an empty Old Trafford.

Rejuvenated Stones' first City goal since November 2017 and Fernandinho's first since October 2018 gave the Carabao Cup kings a 2-0 victory at United, who lost a fourth straight semi as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wait for a maiden trophy in charge continued.

United boss Solskjaer admitted his side did not do enough to win the tie and rued their sloppy defending at set-pieces.

Expand Close Manchester City's Fernandinho (hidden) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup semi-final win at Old Trafford PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester City's Fernandinho (hidden) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup semi-final win at Old Trafford

"City can score many great goals and you can accept that but when you concede two set plays - simple ones that we should clear - you are very disappointed, and just not good enough in those moments."

Asked if the hosts did enough to progress to the final, the Norwegian replied: "No, we didn't. Clearly we didn't, we didn't create enough big chances, they didn't create too many big ones either. We just didn't have the extra finesse that we've had in the games lately. We weren't good enough today and when you concede two set plays, that's very disappointing."

Solskjaer continued: "We played against a very good Man City team, definitely, they played well.

"And when they play well you have to play really well to beat them and that's just the reality of where we are at. When they play up to the best, we're just lacking that little bit.

"They deserved it but we are getting closer. This is a much better version of Man United compared to a year ago. That's positive but it's not enough."

Asked about his run of losing semi-finals, he replied: "It's not psychological. Sometimes you meet good teams in the semis and we just didn't have enough. We met, at the moment, probably the best team in England and we just didn't have enough today."

This encounter was far more entertaining than last month's drab goalless derby draw, with Bruno Fernandes denied by a superb Zack Steffen stop and Kevin De Bruyne hitting the post after each side saw a goal ruled out for offside.

Those incidents all came in a frantic opening 15 minutes and Phil Foden had a goal ruled out for offside before time was called on a captivating first half in which City bossed possession.

United held firm until the 50th minute, when Stones ghosted in and capitalised on some questionable defending to turn home a Foden free-kick.

Dean Henderson kept United in it but Fernandinho ended any hope of a comeback on a night when City paid their respects to club great Colin Bell, who died aged 74 on Tuesday afternoon.

The visitors emerged onto the pitch wearing retro number eight shirts in tribute to the ex-England international, with former team-mate Mike Summerbee understandably emotional during the minute's silence.

The semi-final started at an electrifying pace, with each side seeing a goal ruled out inside the opening five minutes.

Stones was relieved after Marcus Rashford was ruled offside in the build-up to him turning into his own net, before Ilkay Gundogan strayed beyond the hosts' backline when meeting a Foden cross.

The intense opening continued as both sides pushed for an early goal, with back-up City goalkeeper Steffen producing an outstanding one-handed save to claw away Fernandes' curler.

De Bruyne soon went close for the visitors when unleashing a laser from 20 yards that beat Henderson but came back off the post.

Play eventually settled and City took control of possession, playing quick passes but remaining patient in their attempts to prise open the United backline.

Foden became the third player to see a first-half opener ruled out for offside, with the flag raised after bursting through and beating Henderson in the 24th minute.

The visitors had 68 per cent possession over the first half but United were a threat, with Rashford wriggling free before being denied by a superb Ruben Dias block.

The United forward was proving a handful and stretching the City backline, with both sides seeing hopeful penalty appeals rejected before half-time.

Solskjaer's side had stood up well to the threat posed by the visitors but were undone by a free-kick in the 50th minute.

Foden swung in the ball from the left and Stones got between Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to direct past Henderson, with the video assistant referee giving it the green light.

Joao Cancelo fizzed a thumping effort just over as City looked to quickly compound matters, with Henderson soon scrambling across his goal to tip wide a header from Raheem Sterling.

United's back-up goalkeeper did well to tip over a long-range Riyad Mahrez attempt as the visitors upped the ante, with skipper Maguire missing with a header and Fernandes curling off target as play became stretched.

Anthony Martial hit the deck in search of a spot-kick as the hosts became desperate for a leveller that would evade them.

Fernandinho ended United's hopes of reaching the final in the 83rd minute when De Bruyne's corner was cleared into the path of the Brazil international, whose excellent low strike from outside the box beat Henderson.

Opening goalscorer Stones dedicated the win to late City midfielder Colin Bell, who passed away on Tuesday.

"Firstly I'd like to send our condolences from everyone in the dressing room at Man City to Colin Bell and his family," Stones told Sky Sports.

"I think how we played today was a reflection of him, a great moment for us and I'm sure he's looking down on the game today.

"Another final for us, another great occasion, a derby that we've won against another top team, just thoroughly pleased."

Online Editors