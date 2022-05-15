| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jurgen Klopp’s magnificent team found a way to win again – now for the Champions League final

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final Expand

Close

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final

Somehow, Liverpool did it again

Jurgen Klopp’s magnificent teams of champions found a way to win on a day when they were not at their best and so many things went against them.

Most Watched

Privacy