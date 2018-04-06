Jurgen Klopp will not risk Mohamed Salah in Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to take a risk with the Premier League’s leading scorer Mohamed Salah in the 231st Merseyside derby.

The Egypt international, whose haul of 38 this season includes 29 in the league, was forced off with a groin injury during Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City.

“But of course you can imagine we try everything to make him available. Still there are 23 hours to go so let’s see what happens. “I cannot make Mo available because it is the derby. I would never do that, it is not possible.

“But I would not rest a player with absolutely nothing, because we are used to playing every three days, that’s not the problem.” In Salah’s absence Danny Ings looks set for his first start under Klopp, two and a half years after the German arrived as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement.

Ings’ last goal actually came against Everton at Goodison in Rodgers’ final game, a 1-1 draw, but he then sustained two serious knee injuries which sidelined him for the best part of two seasons.

“Thank God Danny is here and in a good shape. I will not guarantee it but it doesn’t look too bad he could start tomorrow,” said the Reds boss. Klopp has a raft of injuries to contend with as Emre Can has not recovered from a back problem which has sidelined him since before the international break while fellow midfielders Adam Lallana and Ben Woodburn and defenders Ragnar Klavan, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all out. On Wednesday he put under-23 centre-back Conor Masterson on the bench as he had only two fit centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

“You cannot do it like this because you have no clue, anything can happen overnight,” he said. “The only way to work in this job is to be focused on the next game and that is Everton. “We have already a difficult situation, everyone knows that.

Press Association