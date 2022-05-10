Jurgen Klopp: 'We have to use the good things, delete the bad things' from Spurs draw in Aston Villa clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side will “delete the bad things” from Saturday’s draw with Tottenham and focus on what they did well.
The Reds came from behind to secure a point at home to Spurs – the first time they had not won at Anfield in the Premier League since October – but a lot of their attacking play was far from what Klopp wanted to see.
His side swung in 46 crosses in the game, which is way above their normal number, as they chased the win which would have maintained the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.
Klopp was unhappy with the way his players deviated from their tried-and-trusted methods but believes they will have no problem hitting the reset switch for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa.
“The crosses you can read easy,” he said. “They are not useful in a game like this with the profile of players they have in the box. That makes no sense.
“You have to keep going to find the momentum, to pile through the gaps, get to the touchline and square it from there.