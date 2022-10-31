Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions his current team have reached the end of their useful lifespan and insists judgement should be reserved until the end of the season.

Back-to-back defeats against the Premier League’s bottom two clubs in Nottingham Forest and Leeds have left the Reds closer to the relegation zone than the top four in terms of points.

Liverpool have already lost four times in the league and have taken just two points from matches against Forest, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brighton, but Klopp insists it is too early to write off his side.

“I think the judgement for this should come later on in the season, or maybe at the end,” he said ahead of the Champions League visit of Napoli.

“If you say ‘That’s it’ for this group of players or for this manager I don’t think that’s 100 per cent fair in this moment, to judge the team or the squad, because we never had them available.

“We miss players, especially now up front, we miss top quality which is not helpful.

“Even if it’s unfair, it’s fine. It’s normal, it’s our life and it’s absolutely fair to ask these questions. But we have to answer that later on.”