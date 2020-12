Jurgen Klopp named FIFA Coach of the Year as Son Heung-min beats Dundalk's Jordan Flores to Puskas Award

Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the men’s coach of the year at the FIFA Best Football Awards.

Klopp became the first to win the award twice, beating Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich’s treble-winning manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Having won last year following the Reds’ Champions League triumph, Klopp was presented with the award again after ending Liverpool’s long wait for a Premier League title.

Klopp gave credit to his coaching team, saying: “I have to thank these boys. What we did in the last few years was really special.”

On the Premier League title, the German added: “I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.”

Son Heung-min’s sublime individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley last December has been named the best in the world over the last year.

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his own area during the 5-0 Premier League win before running through the entire Burnley team and slotting past Nick Pope.

Son beat efforts from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta as well as Dundalk's Jordan Flores to win the Puskas Award at FIFA’s The Best ceremony.

The award, first established in 2009, is named after former Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Son follows in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah in claiming the award.

Three Liverpool title winners made the men’s world XI – goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk.

They were joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara, while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was also named in the side.

Best men's XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Ramos, Davies; Kimmich, De Bruyne, Alcantara; Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo.

England defensive duo Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright were both named in the global best women’s XI.

They were joined by Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, Manchester United’s Tobin Heath and Pernille Harder of Chelsea.

Best women's XI: Endler; Bronze, Renard, Bright; Heath, Boquete, Bonansea, Rapinoe; Cascarino, Miedema, Harder.

England full-back Lucy Bronze was named the women’s player of the year.

The 29-year-old won the treble in France with Lyon before signing for Manchester City in the summer.

Bronze, who pipped Pernille Harder and France’s Wendie Renard, looked shocked by the announcement, and said: “Wow, what a surprise. To be even nominated alongside the two other players, who I know very well – both incredible players and amazing human beings.

“To have won it, I don’t think I have the words right now to explain how I’m feeling. If there’s anything that 2020 has taught us it’s to appreciate every moment.

“Winning this award now, I’ll appreciate it more than ever and I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

The men’s best award went for the first time to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who beat Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Including the previous incarnations of the award, it is just the second time in 13 years that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has won.

PA Media