Jurgen Klopp might have to consider dropping Mohamed Salah unless he finds his form quickly

John Aldridge

Egyptian king’s crown is slipping and the time may have come for him to be axed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Mohamed Salah during the goalless draw with Everton

The alarm bells will be ringing for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton and Mohamed Salah will be at the heart of his concern.

Liverpool had more than enough chances to win at Goodison Park, with Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford the man of the match by some distance.

