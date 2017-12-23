Jurgen Klopp can see similarities between himself and interim Swansea boss Leon Britton but hopes Liverpool can make it an unhappy start to his spell in temporary charge of the Premier League strugglers.

Jurgen Klopp: Leon Britton could be the right man for Swansea

Britton steps in at the Liberty Stadium after Paul Clement was sacked on Wednesday and although he has ruled out taking the role full-time, Klopp believes the landscape can change quickly.

The Liverpool boss is preparing to face the rock-bottom Swans at Anfield on Tuesday recalling the similarities with his own route into management. "If he stays as manager then it's the same career I had years ago - that's how I became a manager at Mainz," Klopp said.

"Maybe Swansea will take a chance on him. I wouldn't like to say I know him well because that would be a lie, but I know him as a player. "I was a lifelong player at Mainz, like he was at Swansea. I think there's a chance he becomes manager, but we want to stop his dreams. Swansea are under pressure and we will be ready for them."

Liverpool host Swansea on the back of a remarkable 3-3 draw with Arsenal that saw the Reds establish a 2-0 lead then slip 3-2 behind before Roberto Firmino grabbed a 71st-minute equaliser. "This is another draw we should have won and that's a very important thing because it's a development," Klopp said.

"In this league we are very consistent and if we stay consistent and stop the mistakes, we will win more games. "There are so many positive things I can say about this team, just not after a game like Arsenal.

"It was a good quality performance, but not enough for a result. We are a very good football team, but to be a better team we have to stop the mistakes."

Press Association