Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players for ‘writing their own history’

Jurgen Klopp hailed his Liverpool players for “writing their own history” after they won the Premier League title.

Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night ensured the Reds claimed their first top-flight title in 30 years.

The German said: “The players wanted to write their own history and stories so they were ready not to compare us with those great figures in this club.

“We were unbelievably good last year and smashing this record is absolutely exceptional. It is really difficult to get there.”

On whether he will get a statue like the Reds’ previous title-winning managers, Klopp joked: “They all got theirs when they were not here. I want to live for 30 or 40 years!”

Klopp is confident Liverpool will not lose the hunger for silverware after winning the Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and now the Premier League.

He said: “We won some stuff but they are still humble and as long as they stay humble we have a chance of being successful.”

Klopp also reserved praise for the fans too, saying: “I know it means the world to them – it means the world to me.

“It’s massive and what I love is when you have a successful football club in your city it gives the whole city a lift. I am really happy for our people.”

Captain Jordan Henderson, who joined Liverpool nine years ago, is adamant his side will not rest on their laurels for the last seven games as he has his sights on the highest points total in a Premier League campaign.

And now youâre gonna believe us...... â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020

He told the club’s official website: “`It’s hard to describe, to be honest. But after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff.

“To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling. It’s a

unique feeling and one that I’m very proud of.

“I’ve been so honoured to be part of this football club right from the first

moment that I came and to go on the journey to be with this manager, this group of players, these fans – it’s been so special.

“But we’ll enjoy this, we’ll celebrate, but then I know in the next few days

they’ll be straight onto the next game, which is City, and finishing the season

off as well as we can.

“We want to win every game and we want to finish off with the highest points

record we can and give everything we’ve got and then we’ll go into next season and we’ll want even more.”

Liverpool are 23 points clear of closest challengers City, whose reign as

Premier League champions came to an end, with 28 wins, two draws and only one defeat from their 31 matches.

But despite their immense success this season, Henderson insists there was

never a point where he thought Liverpool were home and hosed.

“There were numerous games where I felt there were big results and big

performances in certain stages of the season,” he added.

“But at the same time I never got carried away after a win or a performance –

it was literally ‘job done, let’s pick it up next game and go again and keep

doing that until we get to this point’.

“You never know what is going to happen in football.”

