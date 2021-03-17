Jurgen Klopp insists lack of European football next season would give Liverpool ‘more time to relax’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted failure to qualify for European competition next season could work in his side's favour.

The outgoing Premier League champions are struggling to seal a top four finish in this season's competition after a disastrous slump in form in the opening weeks of 2021, with Klopp suggesting it will be 'almost impossible' to overhaul Chelsea in the battle for fourth spot.

Yet he has hinted failure to qualify for European competition altogether next season may be a blessing in disguise, even if the financial impact would be damaging to the club.

"It would mean a huge financial loss," he told Bild when asked about the prospect of missing out on a next season's Champions League.

"I am aware: in almost all football clubs in the world, I would be questioned in a situation like our current one. This is completely normal, reality, the business. I would accept that immediately, but it's different here in Liverpool.

"Our owners, the sports director, even the players: nobody doubts anyone here. We have accepted the situation for ourselves and fight our way through it.

"Then in the worst case it will be next year: no Champions League, maybe Europa League, although that is not guaranteed either.

"If we don't play internationally at all, that means more time to relax. That would be bad for all other teams. Because training is good for us. If we had more time, we could take advantage of it. We would try to turn the bad situation into something good."

Klopp went on to suggest his team had contributed to their own downfall with some huge defensive errors that have led to six successive defeats at Anfield.

"The opponent usually doesn't need a lot of chances against us because we make big mistakes, insane ones that can almost be described as slapstick," he added.

"On the other hand, we create a lot of chances, in the 'expected goals' we are still second behind Manchester City in the Premier League, but far from them in the ones we actually scored. This problem has been going on throughout the season.

"I like to be an optimist, but in the league it is almost impossible to qualify in the competition for the places that we have.

"At Tottenham, Gareth Bale is now playing again, and they are also in the running. Plus City and Manchester United, who are far away. Chelsea is on the rise. Reaching Champions League qualification through the league will be difficult, we know that.

"You don't usually win the Champions League itself in a year with injury worries as big as we have."

Online Editors