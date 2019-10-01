Jurgen Klopp hints English FA could be to blame for paperwork issue in Carabao Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe the club made a mistake in relation to the paperwork for their Carabao Cup tie at MK Dons which is now under investigation by the EFL.

The issue surrounds midfielder Pedro Chirivella, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the 2-0 victory, and the absence of an international transfer certificate – required after the 22-year-old returned from a loan spell with Spanish club Extremadura last season.

Liverpool requested the paperwork in July but the process can only be completed with the Football Association’s intervention and that, the PA news agency understands, is where the club believe the error has been made.

"I cannot say too much about it. Other people are working on it," said Klopp.

"What I can say if it was our fault alone then probably we need to get punished.

"It didn’t happen on purpose but my only real concern is the player. He had already a problem, Pedro, that he could not play half a year in Spain and if he were not allowed to play now until it is sorted that would be the biggest problem.

"How it is in life, we make a mistake – I am not sure we really made a mistake – but if then it is like this but the player should not be punished for that."

EFL rules give it "full powers" to investigate, which could mean anything from a reprimand to expulsion from the competition, although the latter appears unlikely.

PA Media