Caoimhín Kelleher revealed Jurgen Klopp's half-time team talk inspired Liverpool to a thrilling Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Leicester, as his penalty saves proved to be decisive after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Anfield.

Ireland keeper Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against the Foxes to send them into the semi-finals against Arsenal.

Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino, who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.

The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it 2-1 before a brilliant James Maddison strike restored the Foxes’ advantage.

However, the introduction of first-team reinforcements for the second half changed the dynamic as Jota and League Cup specialist Minamino, with his sixth in five appearances, forced a shoot-out.

There were joyous scenes on the Anfield pitch, with Kelleher toasting his latest golden moment for Liverpool in an interview with the club's website.

"We didn't get off to a great start and at half-time we're obviously 3-1 down, but we actually felt quite confident because the goals we gave away were kind of mostly our fault really, giving the ball away," said the Liverpool keeper.

"The manager just said at half-time, 'If you get the next goal this crowd will get up and anything can happen.' So we always believe right to the end and that showed."

Liverpool manager Klopp was quick to praise Kelleher, as he booked a place in a semi-final clash against Arsenal next month.

"Caoimh is an outstanding goalkeeper," declared Klopp, who admitted he would rather play Arsenal over one leg in the semi-final rather than the two matches that beckon next month.

"With his feet, his understanding, all the skills. Not the first time he's been in a spectacular game. He saved our lives.

"I am really happy with the performance, spirit and mentality. At half time, we told the boys I like the game apart from the mistakes around the goals.

"We needed to switch it more often, play in half spaces and accelerate it more often, bringing on Jota helps and in the end, we find a way to win."