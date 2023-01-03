Jurgen Klopp fumes as Brentford ‘stretch rules’

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool could not deal with the way Brentford “stretch the rules” as they slipped to a damaging defeat.

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly against Brentford’s canny set-pieces as Thomas Frank’s side claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.

Ibrahima Konate scored an own goal from one corner and Yoane Wissa had two goals disallowed for offside from two more corners before putting the hosts 2-0 ahead by half-time with a fine header.

That was only after Darwin Nunez had added to his growing catalogue of wasted opportunities in front of goal, rounding David Raya only to see Ben Mee make a goal-line clearance.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back after the break but Bryan Mbeumo left Konate in a heap to fire in the third and finish Liverpool off.

It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. They have now dropped 23 points so far this league campaign – one more than they did all last term.

A frustrated Klopp, who substituted key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time, said: “Brentford create chaos with set-pieces. When I say they stretch the rules, they do, in offensive set-pieces.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s smart, but they do. If you could single out all the situations you would find five fouls but because it’s so chaotic no one sees it in the end.

“So that’s what they do and it’s really good. You know before the game how strong they are from corners. The game got decided by the second goal which was our fault.

“We got away with an offside. That’s all OK, and then we are not awake, they cross the ball and score the second that decided the game.

“The third goal should not have been allowed but we should have played better.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are exploring a deal to buy Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes as per an agreement last summer when the Portugal international was close to signing for the Anfield club but the transfer did not go through. Although he has had a slow start to life in English football, the deal is likely to be around €50 million (£44m).