Junior Quitirna brace helps Blues cruise into play-off rematch with Students

Wassim Aouachria of Waterford celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off. Photo by: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Waterford set up a promotion relegation play-off rematch with UCD after victory over Galway United at Markets Field in Limerick.

Junior Quitirna opened the scoring on 10 minutes. Phoenix Patterson laid off a free-kick which the tricky winger shot directly at goal. Clearly, the effort didn’t carry much power, but the bounced seemed to deceive Conor Kearns who will have nightmares about how this shot found the net.

On 27 minutes, the game was stopped for around six minutes, as the away stand at Markets Field – which housed the bulk of the Waterford support – had to be evacuated, owing to structural issues.

In the lengthy stoppage time, the Blues found their second goal.

Wassim Aouachria headed clear a Galway corner, which went to Shane Griffin. A speculative clearance from Griffin saw Aouachria give chase, the striker outmuscled Max Hemmings and powered home for a huge half-time advantage.

Stephen Walsh hit the post early in the second half, as John Caulfield’s men tried in vain to get back into the contest as Walsh also had a penalty saved by Paul Martin.

Within moments of that save, Quitirna sealed Galway’s fate with his second. Quitirna drilled low to the net to remove any doubt.

Galway United – Kearns; Finnerty, Brouder, Hemmings, O’Keefe (Lomboto 83); Manning (Lyons 83), McCormack, Thomas (Rowe 62), McCarthy (Hery 62); David Hurley (Manley 35), Walsh.

Waterford – Martin; Sobowale ( Sobowale 82), Baptiste, Cantwell, Power; Quitirna, O’Keeffe, Griffin, En-Neyah (Larkin 86); Patterson, Aouachria (Uche 82).

REF – A Patchell (Dublin)