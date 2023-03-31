Julen Lopetegui determined to ‘respect the opponent’ on return to City Ground

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui admits he must curb his emotions on the touchline.

The 56-year-old is aware of the need to be calm ahead of Saturday’s crucial trip to Nottingham Forest.

They return to the City Ground for the first time since the manager attempted to approach former Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White after Forest’s Carabao Cup penalty win in January.

Lopetegui was branded “unprofessional” by the Football Association after the written report into the post-match clashes with Forest was published earlier this month.

Wolves were fined £45,000, while Forest were fined £40,000, and Lopetegui – who has been animated in the technical area since joining Wolves in November – will keep his feelings in check.

He said: “Maybe you can show these type of emotions and react and all us can do better, for sure.

“It’s not just about us, but each team in each moment as well. In the end, the most important thing is to respect the referee, respect the opponent, always.

“Each one of us chooses which way to live our life and do our job, of course.

“All of us can improve, for sure, me too. But it’s important to be yourself – always on the pitch, and as coaches off it, while respecting the opponent.

“I must manage or translate my feelings – that’s always my thinking, because it’s better for my team. Maybe all of us can do better for sure.”

Wolves sit 13th in a congested table with just four points separating the bottom half of the league with successive defeats to Newcastle and Leeds hitting their survival hopes.

“It’s about getting points, to get points you have to do a lot in a good way,” Lopetegui said. “You have to compete well, defend well, attack well and have a big demand and focus in each moment. In the end it’s going to be about the points.

“We’re aware of what kind of match we’re going to find. Any little detail is very important, the team must manage this kind of situation.”

Jonny is banned and Hwang Hee-Chan is out but Hugo Bueno (hamstring) and Boubacar Traore (groin) are expected to be fit.

Matheus Nunes is available having had his red card overturned after he was sent off as an unused substitute in the defeat to Leeds following a coming together with the assistant referee.

“It’s fair because he complained and no more, he was unlucky with the bump but it’s a fair decision now,” added Lopetegui.