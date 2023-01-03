Joy for Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby as Michael Obafemi again frozen out by Swans

Michael Obafemi appears to have played his last game for Swansea City as he was again left out of the squad for their Championship battle with league leaders Burnley.

But it was a good afternoon for Munster duo Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby as they claimed assists in league wins for Preston and West Brom. Josh Cullen put in another impressive display for table-toppers Burnley in their 2-1 win at Swansea where two goals in the first 22 minutes from Clarets man Ian Maatsen did the job.

Swansea again omitted Obafemi from their squad as the Ireland star, who was disappointed to see his summer move to Burnley blocked, appears unsettled and he’s expected to move in this window.

“We give the players everything we possibly can and we still wonder if that’s enough,” Russell Martin said of Obafemi’s absence from his squad.

“But energy is not limitless, it is not boundless. At some point it needs to be reciprocal and at some point it’s better investing it in people who really want it.”

A move away from Swansea for Obafemi could see them make a bid for Obafemi’s international team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene, whose immediate future is also in question.

“Right now I don’t know where my future lies really. I’ve always had ambitions to push and try to get to the next level,” Rotherham United player Ogbene said last week. “I have my family around me and my agent advising me. We will always do the pros and cons before we make a decision.”

Stoke City and Preston were heading for a 0-0 draw until Ched Evans struck for the winner in added time. Cork man Browne sent in a cross three minutes into injury-time and Evans was on hand to score the winner and earn a yellow card for his over-zealous goal celebration.

Molumby kept his good run of form in the West Brom side going as he claimed an assist in their 1-0 win at home to Reading. The Waterford man and Dara O’Shea started for the Baggies against Jeff Hendrick’s side and after a tense hour, Molumby helped open the scoring, putting in the cross for Daryl Dike to score.

Irish duo Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele played a part as struggling Norwich City were beaten again, losing 1-0 at home to Watford. Idah claimed his second start of a season interrupted by injury while Omobamidele came off the bench.

Will Keane and James McClean both played 90 minutes for relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic but their woes deepened with a 4-1 loss at home to Cyrus Christie’s Hull City.

McClean set up Nathan Broadhead to make it 1-1 after 63 minutes but Wigan fell apart in the closing stages and conceded three more goals.