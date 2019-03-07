Jose Mourinho is closing in on a return to as Real Madrid head coach, with widespread reports suggesting he will be appointed as Santiago Solari's replacement 'imminently'.

Jose Mourinho 'set to be confirmed' as Real Madrid coach as shortlist of candidates is revealed

After back-to-back defeats against Barcelona ended their hopes of success in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid's season then imploded as their defence of the Champions League crown ended with a shock home defeat against Ajax on Tuesday night.

The nightmare week has inevitably sparked calls for instant changes at the top, with Mourinho's name being chanted by Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu Stadium after the Ajax defeat.

Mourinho is held in high esteem by under-fire Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who has long harboured ambitions to bring the coach sacked by Manchester United last December back to the club he managed for three years from 2010.

Even though Mourinho is reported to have fallen out with key members of the Real Madrid dressing room and had a frosty relationship with the Spanish media by the time he left the club, Perez is eager to be reunited with the coach who helped to bring down the curtain on Pep Guardiola's reign as Barcelona manager in 2012.

Mourinho denied he had been contacted by Real Madrid over a potential return last weekend, but the Ajax defeat looks set to be the tipping point for Solari and changes are now inevitable.

With Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes believed to be in talks to secure his client's return to Real Madrid, the discussions now revolve around the length of his contract and whether he will continue in the role beyond next summer.

Real Madrid are believed to have considered making an approach to Germany boss Joachim Low and have spoken with Zinedine Zidane over making a return to the role he vacated last summer after they formulated a three-man short-list to replace Solari, yet Mourinho looks set to be their chosen candidate.

Online Editors