Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Scholes as he defends Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at Paul Scholes and other critics after Manchester United got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Everton.

Former United midfielder Scholes recently said while working as a TV pundit that Pogba was "just strolling through games" and "doesn't look fit".

But Pogba played an influential role as United ended a run of three successive Premier League draws at Goodison Park on New Year's Day and manager Mourinho took the opportunity to hit back. Mourinho said: "I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is to criticise, which is a different thing.

"Not every one of us has to be phenomenal like he was as a player. That doesn't all mean we have to be phenomenal. "Paul tries to do his best all the time and sometimes he plays very well. Sometimes he doesn't play so well.

"It's not Paul's fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It's not Paul Pogba's fault, it's just the way football is. "But I think Scholes will be in the history (as) a phenomenal player, but not as a pundit. I prefer to look at him as a phenomenal player that gives so much to the club I am proud to represent.

"Every day I try to do my best. If one day Paul decides to be a manager, I wish he can be 25 per cent as susccessful as myself. Fifty per cent is 12-and-a-half silverware, 25 per cent is around six (trophies). If he is 25 per cent he will be quite happy." Asked if he was frustrated by the number of high-profile ex-United players working in the media, Mourinho said: "I think they would love to be here, in the club. That's a problem that I cannot resolve."

United upped the tempo after a dull, goalless first half to beat Everton with fine goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

While commenting on the performance, Mourinho may also have made a cryptic dig at rock star Noel Gallagher, the outspoken Manchester City fan. Gallagher, of Oasis fame, was a media pundit at last month's Manchester derby and has spoken to various outlets in recent weeks.

Mourinho said: "The performance was really good, so maybe I'm lucky this time and the kings of the rock and roll that said I was underperforming last match maybe will say this time I performed." Critics may also have been on Lingard's mind as he put a finger to his lips while celebrating his goal. Lingard later tweeted: "Dont Even Talk Too Much."

Everton's defeat was a second in succession and manager Sam Allardyce was disappointed by his team's defending.

Allardyce said: "Our attacking powers are limited. We know that, that is why I have worked so hard on keeping clean sheets. "That is going to be our main objective - to make sure we pick up more results, by not conceding goals, knowing that one goal can win us three points. "We need to strengthen the front line, we all know that. We are trying to secure a player in that position.

"Until that happens we have got to maintain our defensive solidity. I was very disappointed how we conceded the two goals today."

Press Association