Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Kepa Arrizabalaga's refusal to leave the field in the Carabao Cup final

Jose Mourinho believes Kepa Arrizabalaga's refusal to leave the field in the Carabao Cup final left Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in a "very fragile" situation.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho appeared to lose control of his dressing room at Stamford Bridge before he was sacked by the club in December 2015 and now rumours are swirling suggesting Sarri will face a similar fate.

Sarri's plight was not helped after Arrizabalaga's refusal to leave the field despite Chelsea's management team opting to bring on reserve goalkeeper Willy Caballero ahead of the penalty shootout against Manchester City.

Chelsea went on to lose the penalty lottery, with Sarri and Kepa offering up excuses for the confusion after the game, yet Mourinho has told DANZ that the actions of the keeper have not helped his manager's hopes of staying on as Chelsea boss.

Jose Mourinho left Manchester United in December (Andrew Matthews/PA)

"Luckily I never had to live through anything like this," declared Mourinho.

"I think on the one hand the goalkeeper wants to show his personality, his confidence, and wants to say 'I'm here, I want to go to penalties and save them, and I am here with the confidence that I will go and do it'. And this is what I like.

"Then I don't really like that he (Kepa) leaves the manager, the coaches and everyone else in a very fragile situation, also including one of his own team-mates who was ready to enter the pitch.

"Eventually we saw how he (Caballero) was thrown into a mess that he wasn't really part of. It saddens me, because it's a really complicated situation."

Meanwhile, Mourinho has insisted he will only return to the game if he can find a club that allows him to do things his own way and is not affected by 'internal conflict'.

"I want to work in a club that understands there is a structure in place," he added.

"During my career I have been working in every possible circumstance. The most successful situations are not because of the structure but because of the empathy in the structure."

"If it is a club without ambition I wouldn't go. I refused (the job offer) because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level.

"That is my second item (of requirement). My first item is structural empathy. I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas.

"It was what I had at Inter. There are clubs like this. Normally, that is a very important part of a successful club.

"I don't want an internal conflict. I want internal empathy."

