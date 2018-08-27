Jose Mourinho demands ‘respect’ as Spurs heap more misery on Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has demanded more respect because he has won more Premier League titles than the other 19 top-flight bosses combined.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has demanded more respect because he has won more Premier League titles than the other 19 top-flight bosses combined.

The Portuguese endured a particularly spiky press conference after a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, his heaviest home loss in management, which left the side 13th in the table with just one win from their opening three matches.

However, Mourinho – who won three titles in two spells with Chelsea – was in combative mood when challenged about the criticism coming his way both in the media and from fans, with many of those left inside Old Trafford at the final whistle booing.

“We lost a game because we conceded a goal from the first corner of the match against us,” he said.

“In the first half zero corners, zero free-kicks, on minute 50-something they had one corner and scored a goal, and you want, with that goal, you want to transform the story of the game.

“But don’t lose your time. Today I had the proof the best judge in football are the supporters.”

Jose Mourinho saw his side beaten at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

When it was suggested to Mourinho many had walked out before the end, he added: “I would do the same, losing 3-0 and taking two hours from here to the centre of Manchester.”

The Portuguese then went on the offensive, suggesting those in the media questioning him were orchestrating a campaign.

“Keep trying. Keep trying. Keep trying. We lost last season here against Sevilla and were booed because we deserved it, because we were not good,” he said.

“Today the players left the pitch after losing at home and they were applauded because they deserved it.

“So keep trying. Do you know what was the result? Three-nil. Do you know what this means (holding up three fingers)?

“Three-nil but it also means three Premier Leagues and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.”

Mourinho then left his seat repeating “respect, respect, respect” as he walked out of the press conference.

Mourinho (left) alongside Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino (Nick Potts/PA)

United had the better of the first half but after Romelu Lukaku missed three decent chances, including an open goal from a narrow angle, Tottenham were more clinical after the break.

Harry Kane headed home a 50th-minute corner with Lucas Moura scoring the first of his double two minutes later with a smart finish, adding the finishing touch to victory six minutes from time.

Mourinho refused to accept his side were second-best.

“We were so so much the better team in the first half I wouldn’t be worried with that,” he added. “Even with the unexpected 2-0 result, the way the team kept playing until the third goal arrived my message to the players has to be a positive message.

“I’m really happy, humbled by the way the supporters reacted to the boys.

“I think that was very much deserved but sometimes players don’t get what they deserve, so we have to be humbled by the supporters.”

Tottenham extended their 100 per cent start to the season and boss Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with the way his side responded after a difficult first half.

“The second half was much better, our performance in the first half Manchester United was better than us,” he said.

“We didn’t create too much but I think our belief and trust in the way we play the togetherness was good and in the end the result was fair.”

While Moura starred on the pitch, Pochettino reserved his praise for others off it.

“I want to say to our chief scout – and all the people with him who gave the advice to sign him when people sometimes criticised (Moura) – ‘Well done’,” he added of the decision to sign the Brazilian from Paris St Germain for £25million in January.

“With that performance today from Lucas Moura, the people who advised on Lucas Moura need to be praised, it was a fantastic shout.”

Press Association