Jose Mourinho claims Ole Gunner Solskjaer has made Manchester United worse since his departure

Jose Mourinho has claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Manchester United WORSE since his departure from the club last December.

Mourinho, speaking yesterday on Sky Sports after United's 2-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham - had no sympathy for the man who replaced him in the Old Trafford hotseat.

"They are far (from Liverpool and Man City). I have been there two seasons where I could feel lots of positive things and I could feel a direction to go through," said Mourinho.

"Then obviously the third season was not good enough — I was sacked, probably deservedly sacked because I am the final (person) responsible as a manager but the sad reality is that they are worse than before.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt the game could have gone either way (Nigel French/PA)

"For me it is sad. Maybe people think I am enjoying the situation — I am not. I have lots of respect for the fans and for me it's really, really sad.

"When the team is 'boring', you are boring but still get the result. In this moment… they are going to be in trouble not just to get into the top four but into contention for the top six. This team is worse than the team of last season."

When asked about the difference between his team and this United side, he added: "I like the three new players (Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James) and they are doing well (but) the team as a team . . . I don't like it at all.

"I am not surprised by the result. There were no positives."

Solskjaer was asked about Mourinho's comments, to which he replied: "He's got the right to his opinion," before pointing out Mourinho's United also lost at West Ham last year.

