Jose Mourinho accepts one-year jail sentence over tax fraud case and is fined €2m, but will avoid prison

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year jail in his tax fraud case with the Spanish state, and has been ordered to pay a €2m (£1.75m) fine.

The 56-year-old, who reached an agreement with tax authorities after being accused of owing nearly €3.3m in undeclared image rights revenue while he was Real Madrid manager in 2011 and 2012, will not serve any time in prison as his sanction is suspended due to the sentence being under two years.

Online Editors