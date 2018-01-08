Jose Holebas agrees new two-year deal at Watford

Holebas, 33, is now under contract until the summer of 2020 having agreed a two-year extension with Marco Silva's men.

An ex-Greek international, Holebas moved to Vicarage Road in 2015 and has so far made 63 appearances for the club.

He has featured in 15 of the Hornets' 22 Premier League games this term, with the club currently 10th in the standings.