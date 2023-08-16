Jordan Henderson may have gone to the Saudi Pro League, but does anyone care?

Think of the reaction a couple of years ago if you had told colleagues your plan for an August Monday night was watching Al-Ettifaq play Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. There would have been confused looks, a quiet enquiry about whether everything was OK at home and potentially an email to HR.

In 2023, this is borderline acceptable behaviour thanks to the influx of a random assortment of big-name footballers to Saudi Arabia. All summer they have hurtled towards the gulf in an unpredictable order as if spirited on Bruce Forsyth’s old Generation Game conveyor belt. Karim Benzema! Ruben Neves! Neymar! A cuddly toy! Allan Saint-Maximin!

Elsewhere on Monday, viewers here were able to watch matches from the German Cup first round, Spanish second tier and Danish Superliga, where Viborg hosted Hvidovre in the WiFi password derby. So no surprise that London-born but US-owned DAZN has acquired rights for the Pro League for the next two years.

Its deal includes three games per week from football’s most lucrative retirement village, one of which will always feature Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and two with either Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad. These are now considered Saudi Arabia’s “big four” and are (checks notes) yes, the four clubs majority owned by the Private Investment Fund. ​

Fair to say that some expense is spared with DAZN’s coverage, for now just an unadorned link-up with IMG’s world feed without pre-game or post-game analysis. Six minutes before kick-off we were still watching trails for forthcoming B-list boxing bouts.

Then suddenly there was Sadio Mane in the tunnel with commentator Bill Leslie mid-sentence setting the scene. Leslie sounded more reserved than in his familiar incarnation as a Premier League microphone-holder of renown and given he covered Brentford v Spurs on Sunday for Sky Sports, it seems safe to assume this was a remote gig. No local knowledge required for observations like “a stiflingly warm night”. We’re gonna need a bigger thesaurus.

A knee injury kept Ronaldo out, so this was Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson v Mane and 10 others. Henderson is of course a familiar face, although there was a novelty to seeing him wearing his new team’s green and several added gallons of sweat. He is an objectively amusing recruit to the Saudi cause, a minor moon in a galaxy of stars. His best qualities for Liverpool and England were ball retention, industry and shouting. None of these translate well to skyscraper-sized promotional posters.

His case was not helped by giving the ball away in his opponent’s half ahead of the opening goal. Al-Nassr broke with speed to the byline, then cut the ball back for a Mane tap-in. This is the sort of goal which does not require a rich footballing tradition, just a Playstation 2 and a few weeks mastering Pro Evolution Soccer.

By the 42nd minute the lads (and predictably it was overwhelmingly lads) in the stands were raising their phones with torches switched on, like the world’s lamest Coldplay concert. And that is saying something.

​Co-commentator Don Hutchinson referred to concerns about the galactico trolley dash and whether it could inhibit the progress of Saudi’s native young talent. Not the first thing most of us were thinking of, but perhaps we could be more mindful of how this all affects the next Salem Al-Dawsari? At least it put the game into some sort of context.

Many believe that TV coverage could just focus on sport with no need for myth-building and narrative-fluffing around it. Here was an example of why stories around games matter. The “farmer league” criticism of the Saudi top flight feels unfair, because the standard is credible. ​

When Al-Ettifaq equalised after Al-Nassr keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi inexplicably dropped a Henderson corner, Al-Nassr’s players surrounded the ref to protest. There had been the mildest nudge. Mane, smiling, was calming down his own team-mates. He used to play games at Anfield in front of a woeful slogan on the advertising hoardings: “This means more”. This, clearly, means less.

Some hold that unlike its aggressively expansive predecessor in China the Saudi league is here to stay. Will we all eventually become Pro League addicts? Perhaps the process is further along than it seems. I spotted a kid in an unfamiliar yellow football shirt in the park this weekend, and in such moments my clinical kit nerdery demands closure.

I considered striking up an objectively unwise conversation, but then he turned around to reveal Ronaldo 7 on the back. An Al-Nassr shirt in the south London suburbs. The Saudi Pro League has truly arrived.