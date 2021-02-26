Jordan Henderson facing spell on sidelines after having groin surgery

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson faces a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing an operation on the groin injury he sustained in last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat against Everton.

The midfielder was forced off half an hour into the Toffees’ first win at Anfield in 22 years and further investigation by the club’s medical team led to the 30-year-old having surgery.

As a result Henderson has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland next month.

We can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone a successful operation on the injury he sustained during Saturdayâs Merseyside derby with Everton. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 26, 2021

“Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately,” Liverpool’s statement read.

“No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.”

The midfielder’s return to full training will be dependent on how his rehabilitation progresses.

Henderson, who has been playing as an emergency centre-back, joins an injury list which has showed no signs of shrinking for manager Jurgen Klopp this season.

His three senior central defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez (both knee) and Joel Matip (ankle) have all had their seasons ended prematurely while back-up Fabinho is still out having played just one of the last seven matches because of a muscle injury.

James Milner is still sidelined by a hamstring problem, fellow midfielder Naby Keita only returned to the squad last weekend for the first time since mid-December while forward Diogo Jota began full training this week after three months out with a knee problem.

