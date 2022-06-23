Jordan Hamilton leaves Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have announced that striker Jordan Hamilton has departed the club “by mutual consent”.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Showgrounds in February and scored two goals in 13 appearances. He has had previous spells with Indy Eleven and Toronto FC, where he won two MLS Cups.

The Canadian Striker, who has two international caps to his name, had not featured for Sligo since their defeat to Bohemians in May.

Sligo Rovers CEO Colin Feehily thanked Hamilton for his time at the club.

“We wish to thank Jordan for his efforts during his time here with us,” said Feehily.

“Since arriving back in February Jordan has been a pleasure to deal with and we want to wish him well for the future.”

John Russell’s side are currently fifth, and face Drogheda United tomorrow night at Head in the Game Park.