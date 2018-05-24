Jonathan Walters could depart Burnley in a bid to play more games

Jonathan Walters has admitted he could leave Burnley this summer in the search for regular football.

The 34-year-old Republic of Ireland striker has not played a competitive game since January with injuries having severely disrupted his season and ended his hopes of helping his country reach the World Cup.

However, he has been fit for several weeks and while he has no complaints about not being able to force his way into a Burnley team which has qualified for Europe next season, he has been to see manager Sean Dyche to discuss his future. Speaking in Dublin after reporting for international duty ahead of friendlies against France and the USA, Walters said: “I had a few little niggly injuries, ankle and knee, and then I’ve been fit for a while, but not been picked.

“But I can’t moan. The team is doing well and I suppose that’s part and parcel of it. I’m delighted to come over and hopefully get some minutes and show I’m still a footballer. “I’ve been fit for a while and in the squad and not been picked. Look, I can’t moan too much. The team is doing ever so well, but I have spoken to the manager and I think I’m available to go if needs be.

“I’ll assess it and see what’s there, but first and foremost, there are these games. I want to get back playing, get minutes under my belt and show I am still playing.” Walters, who has decided to continue at international level after missing out on a trip to Russia this summer, revealed his discussion with Dyche was “pretty straightforward”, and is simply looking to get some football under his belt before a frustrating season finally draws to a close.

He said: “He just came in and if I wanted to do it, then it will happen. We’ll assess it, but we’ll see. “I was more looking forward to getting over and playing these games with not being involved so much. It’s always nice to be involved and actually play because it’s so frustrating when you’re sitting there and not playing.

“It’s hard. You train all week and then not to be involved at the weekend, it’s tough.”

Press Association