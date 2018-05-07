Jonas Lossl: Huddersfield can sense safety

The Terriers claimed a valuable point in the battle to avoid relegation with an unexpected but highly creditable goalless draw at champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The result lifted David Wagner’s 16th-placed side three points above the relegation zone with two games – against Chelsea and Arsenal – to play. With the two sides immediately below them, Swansea and Southampton, to play each other in midweek it was a point that could make a crucial difference, but Lossl admits the job is not done yet.

The Danish goalkeeper said: “It was a really fantastic – what a clean sheet to get. It was a massive team effort and I am really proud. We can use this point. One point more and I think we are safe. “It has been a very good season so far but we are not there yet. We haven’t reached our target yet. The target is to stay in the Premier League and has been all the way through.

“It’s like a 100-metre sprint. We don’t stop after 95 metres. We need to run it all the way through.” Not surprisingly, Huddersfield were outplayed in terms of possession but City – on the day they were presented with the Premier League trophy and were in party mood – lacked their usual intensity.

The visitors created some decent opportunities for themselves and began to sense they could get something as the game wore on. Lossl said: “It’s one minute at a time in a game like that but in the first half we had some good chances, so when we came in at half-time we were very optimistic about the second half.

“We knew they were going to come strong again from the beginning but as the half went on I think we deserved our point. We had a perfect plan and we followed it. We believed in it.

“We’re very happy and have congratulated everybody in the club. It can prove to be a massive point.”

Press Association