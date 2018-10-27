Jokanovic upset at gifting Bournemouth victory

Slavisa Jokanovic recognised his Fulham team had gifted Bournemouth their 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage by again conceding “easy” goals.

Finishes from Callum Wilson, either side of David Brooks’s goal, gave the visitors all three points on an afternoon when Fulham, usually so promising in front of goal, never looked likely to score.

After 10 Premier League fixtures they remain 18th with only five points and have now conceded the division’s worst total of 28 goals. The latest three were scored in front of owner Shahid Khan, who having recently backed his manager, looked unhappy and concerned at the disappointing display.

The way Fulham’s confidence suffered after the visitors’ first two goals would have startled their owner, even if they owe their latest defeat to more than a lack of belief.

They have taken zero points from crucial fixtures with Cardiff and Bournemouth, and next visit Huddersfield under significant pressure.

“Once more the opponent scored easy goals against us,” said Jokanovic.

“We made one mistake at the beginning of the game without needing to do something like this, after 10 minutes where we are fresh enough to be focused and concentrated to not make these mistakes.

“We tried to do something and tried to show different attitudes and tried sticking altogether and be organised and we tried working off the ball with many players, but we conceded easy goals.

“I miss the power, strength, speed. This is the Premier League, everything is faster, more power, more strength, we need to adapt ourselves for this situation.

“We move around, but we were one step behind them and they were more strong and faster and during the game the result is fair.”

Having conceded 12 goals in their past three defeats, Jokanovic dropped goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and gave Sergio Rico his league debut, and he said: “He was quiet and made one good save but in two different situations where we conceded, he can do something more. But I cannot complain about him.”

Bournemouth complemented a clinical approach in the final third with an intelligent defensive display in which they isolated Aleksandar Mitrovic and allowed Fulham possession in the areas they posed minimal threat.

Wilson’s goals, the first a penalty after he was fouled by Timothy Fosu-Mensah, were the latest in his bid for an England call-up as the leading striker in the division’s sixth-placed team.

“It is not a surprise because his mentality is one that he is not a quitter,” said Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe.

“He (Wilson) is a fighter. He has worked really hard to be in this position and form.

“He is a player who has had chances in most games and he has functioned well for the team. I am really pleased for him.

“Brooks was excellent for someone so young and new to the team.”

Howe’s team is unexpectedly on course to challenge for qualification to the Champions League, and the 40-year-old added: “It has been a great start for us.

“I’m really pleased with the players. What we have to ensure is we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”

