John Treacy: Sport Ireland place 'fundamental reliance' on Deloitte when it came to FAI finances

Sport Ireland chief John Treacy will tomorrow tell the Oireachtas Committee on Sport that they placed 'fundamental reliance' on the opinion of auditors Deloitte when it came to the financial health of the FAI.

The organisation, which oversees the handling of state funding for sport, has defended their role in the FAI's crisis by asserting they are not a regulatory body.

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas tomorrow morning, Treacy will say that Sport Ireland 'places fundamental reliance on the statutory auditor's signed audit opinion' and the 'primary responsibliity for any company's financial statements rests with that company's management and Board of Directors', adding that the FAI board are 'responsible for risk management and accounting records.'

Treacy says that Sport Ireland 'relied on the objective, independent professional judgement of the statutory auditors', asserting that 'each year the FAI's Financial Statements were given a clean unqualified opinion by the external auditor Deloitte.

The audit opinion stated that the auditors had not identified any material mis-statements, and that the financial statements, in the auditor's opinion, gave a 'true and fair view' of the financial position of the FAI.

"What is now clear from the filing of the H4 notice (by Deloitte) in April, and the restated and revised FAI Financial Statements (is) that this was not the case. Undeclared transactions of serious concern and unrecorded liabilities, for a number of years, only came to full public attention on the recent publication of the FAI's 2018 Financial Statements."

Sport Ireland commissioned the audit by Northern Irish firm KOSI into the finances of the FAI, which was referred to An Garda Síochána.

Treacy will state that the KOSI audit confirmed that the 'FAI spent all taxpayer funding allocated through Sport Ireland in line with approved submissions and for the purposes it was given by Sport Ireland during the period 2015-18.'

