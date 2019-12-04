John Terry’s Chelsea career in pictures ahead of Stamford Bridge return

Former Chelsea captain John Terry returns to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with Aston Villa.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry returns to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with Aston Villa.

The ex-England defender, now Villa’s assistant manager, won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups plus a Champions League and Europa League during his time with the Blues.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Terry’s glittering 19-year career at Chelsea.

Terry secured his first Premier League title in 2005 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Terry won the PFA players’ player of the year award that year (Chris Young/PA)

Chelsea claimed back-to-back titles (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Terry won the FA Cup five times at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

In 2010 Terry led Chelsea to their first Premier League title since 2006 (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank Lampard consoled Terry after he slipped missing a penalty in the 2008 Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was redemption for Terry, who was suspended for the final but donned a full strip to celebrate, four years later as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Terry was banned for four matches and fined £220,000 for racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea won the Europa League the following year (John Walton/PA)

Terry, pictured alongside Jose Mourinho, claimed three League Cups with the Blues (Nick Potts/PA)

Terry was Chelsea through and through during his playing days (Adam Davy/PA)

A fourth Premier League title arrived for Terry in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Terry was an unused substitute as Chelsea clinched the Premier League title in his final season (Nick Potts/PA)

There was a guard of honour for Terry in his final match for Chelsea in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

He ended his Blues career with a fifth title (Nick Potts/PA)

Terry was a huge fans’ favourite at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

PA Media