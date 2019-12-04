Sport Soccer

Wednesday 4 December 2019

John Terry’s Chelsea career in pictures ahead of Stamford Bridge return

The ex-defender is now Aston Villa’s assistant manager following a glittering career with the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea take on John Terry’s Aston Villa on Wednesday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
By PA Sport Staff

Former Chelsea captain John Terry returns to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with Aston Villa.

The ex-England defender, now Villa’s assistant manager, won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups plus a Champions League and Europa League during his time with the Blues.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Terry’s glittering 19-year career at Chelsea.

ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded22376848
Terry secured his first Premier League title in 2005 (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded22341186
Terry won the PFA players’ player of the year award that year (Chris Young/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded23492917
Chelsea claimed back-to-back titles (Andrew Parsons/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded213456089
Terry won the FA Cup five times at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded28816101
In 2010 Terry led Chelsea to their first Premier League title since 2006 (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded25971626
Frank Lampard consoled Terry after he slipped missing a penalty in the 2008 Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded213566463
It was redemption for Terry, who was suspended for the final but donned a full strip to celebrate, four years later as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded211929136
Terry was banned for four matches and fined £220,000 for racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded216527913
Chelsea won the Europa League the following year (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded222388195
Terry, pictured alongside Jose Mourinho, claimed three League Cups with the Blues (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded225423498
Terry was Chelsea through and through during his playing days (Adam Davy/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded222902470
A fourth Premier League title arrived for Terry in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded231376497
Terry was an unused substitute as Chelsea clinched the Premier League title in his final season (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded231392947
There was a guard of honour for Terry in his final match for Chelsea in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded231396193
He ended his Blues career with a fifth title (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_14fc8c33-1689-48ce-b9a6-b9fb4524d908_embedded231393402
Terry was a huge fans’ favourite at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

PA Media

