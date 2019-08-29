John Terry is perfect mentor for Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

Former England skipper John Terry is the perfect mentor for Tyrone Mings, according to Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

Defender Mings has earned a maiden selection for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo next month.

Former Chelsea centre-back Terry is Smith’s assistant head coach having captained England on 34 of his 78 appearances.

And Smith believes Mings could not have anyone better than five-time Premier League winner Terry.

He said: “Certainly not, he’s got an ex-captain of his country and John’s very good for the whole staff – I’ve said there’s not many coaching staff that have as many titles and trophies as we have, unfortunately they’re all with John.

“JT has been an influence on Tyrone since he’s been here, he’s getting better and better.

“JT will give him a heads up (about being in the England squad) but Tom Heaton is also a regular in the set up.”

Mings’ England call is a world away from when he played for non-league Chippenham Town and worked as a mortgage broker at London and Country for 10 months in 2012.

He quit after winning a contract at Ipswich at the start of 2013 before joining Bournemouth for £8million two years later.

Villa shelled out £20million – rising to £26.5million – to turn his loan into a permanent deal in the summer but Smith insisted Mings cannot see his call-up as a job done.

“I don’t see it as a completed journey,” he said. “His complete journey will be when he’s played regularly for England.

“But yes, it’s a hell of a journey, going from being a mortgage adviser to non-league football to snarling at Mick McCarthy when he comes off the pitch because he thinks he’s not getting a contract.

“To playing in the Premier League and now the call-up.

“It’s been extraordinary. He’s worked very hard, he’s a born leader in the dressing room and a very good player.”

