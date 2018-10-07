John Terry announces retirement from playing football

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has announced his retirement from playing football.

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has announced his retirement from playing football.

The 37-year-old has hung up his boots and is expected to focus on a career in management.

He said in a post on Instagram: "After 23 years as a football, I have decided not is the right time to retire from playing."

He captained Aston Villa last season and the Sky Bet Championship club reportedly want him in their new-look coaching staff, with Thierry Henry in pole position to become manager this week.

Page 2: 20:40

Terry turned down a move to Spartak Moscow last month, despite reportedly having a medical, saying it was not right for his family.

His last game as a professional was Villa's 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham in May.

Terry won 78 England caps, five Premier League titles with Chelsea, five FA Cups and three League Cups.

Online Editors