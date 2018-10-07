Sport Soccer

John Terry announces retirement from playing football

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has announced his retirement from playing football.

The 37-year-old has hung up his boots and is expected to focus on a career in management.

He said in a post on Instagram: "After 23 years as a football, I have decided not is the right time to retire from playing."

He captained Aston Villa last season and the Sky Bet Championship club reportedly want him in their new-look coaching staff, with Thierry Henry in pole position to become manager this week.

Terry turned down a move to Spartak Moscow last month, despite reportedly having a medical, saying it was not right for his family.

His last game as a professional was Villa's 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham in May.

Terry won 78 England caps, five Premier League titles with Chelsea, five FA Cups and three League Cups.

