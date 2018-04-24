John Stones still has future at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Reports have claimed the Premier League champions would consider selling the England defender, whose game time in the second half of the season has been limited by injury and increased competition for places.

But it is understood City remain happy with the progress the 23-year-old centre-back has made under manager Pep Guardiola and do not want to lose him. Stones, a £47.5million signing from Everton two years ago, impressed in the first half of City’s title-winning campaign but has not featured regularly since suffering a hamstring injury in November.

He has since had knee and concussion problems and is currently sidelined with an abductor strain. The £57million signing of Aymeric Laporte in January has also reduced opportunities. Guardiola consistently speaks highly of Stones and expressed hope at the weekend he would be fit again before the end of the season.

He said: “Hopefully he can play the last games and get to the World Cup. I think he will be fine.”

Press Association