John O’Shea: Too many teams have played into Erling Haaland’s hands

'All I would say about Haaland is a lot of teams have not really tried to come up with a plan to stop him'

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates victory following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023.

Erling Haaland has been the final piece of Manchester City’s all-conquering jigsaw this season, yet John O'Shea believes the opposition could have done more to stop Manchester City's super-striker.

Pep Guardiola's City are closing in on a Treble winning season after their thumping 5-1 aggregate win in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Manchester City were crowned as Premier League champions on Saturday and now they are eyeing up a place in football’s history books.

Over the next few weeks, they are looking to match Manchester United's 1999 Treble winning heroes by becoming the only side in English football history to secure all three of the major trophies in the same season.

City are red hot favourites to win the FA Cup Final against Manchester United on June 3 and their ultimate night of history could then be delivered in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul a week later.

Haaland's remarkable haul of 52 goals has been crucial in turning City from a side knocking on the door of domination into the most fearsome side in European football.

In an exclusive interview at a Just Eat event, O'Shea – who played 118 times for Ireland - reflected on the comments from Paul McGrath in his Sunday World column earlier this month, as the Ireland legend admitted he would not have relished the prospect of facing Haaland.

Yet Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend O'Shea has told the Sunday World that opponents have not devised a credible strategy to control goal machine Haaland.

"If Paul McGrath says he wouldn't have fancied facing Erling Haaland, then we are all struggling!" stated O'Shea with a smile.

"I'd have fancied Paul against most opponents, but I can understand why he might say that about Haaland.

"Haaland is unusual in as much as he is a tall, powerful striker and he also has real pace. It’s a combination that is tough to stop.

"You often have a big strong striker or a small quick one, but in every attribute, he is matching you or getting one over on you.

"Normally when you can cope with someone physically, you might be a bit quicker than him, but not with Haaland.

"All I would say about Haaland is a lot of teams have not really tried to come up with a plan to stop him.

"I'm not saying it will work, but I looked at the Real Madrid approach in the first leg of their match against City and they managed to keep him relatively quiet.

"They dropped off, cut down the space he needs to run in behind them and were as aggressive as they possibly and legally could be against him.

"That's the only way to stop him. He is so strong and quick that you have to cut off what he wants and that's space in behind a defence.

"It gives you the best chance of dealing with him and while he will come out on top at times because he is so good, you have to try and be inventive against a player like that."

It would now be a surprise if City fail to complete the Treble in the final weeks of this season, as they are huge favourites to win the two Cup Finals they have on their horizon against Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Comparisons with the great United team of 1999 will be aired in the coming days, with O'Shea suggesting their vast spending power has allowed Guardiola to build a squad that may be unstoppable.

"Real Madrid is the game where the Treble chase have unravelled for City, but they look to be on their way now," he added.

"You have to give them credit. They have hunted Arsenal down quite comfortably and now they are looking to add the two cups.

"Anything could happen against United in the FA Cup final, but you would have to fancy them to finish the job from here.

"You look around their team and it is not just about Haaland and (Kevin) De Bruyne. A player who has stood out recently is Ilkay Gundogan and he has amazing qualities.

Are Man City the best side ever?

"Then you look around that team and it doesn't seem to have too many weak links. The strength in depth of the squad is fantastic.

"That is the key difference between them and the rest of the teams in England at the moment and it looks like Europe as well."

United's class of 1999 may be about to welcome a new squad of players into their exclusive Treble winners' club and such is City's dominance that this season's silverware haul may be the start of an era of dominance.

Treble winning seasons may have been once in a lifetime phenomenon until now, but Guardiola's Manchester City could be about to turn them into regular events.

JOHN O’SHEA

Born: April 30 1981 in Waterford

With Manchester United

Played: 393 (15 goals)

Honours: Premier League: 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11

FA Cup 2003/04

Champions League: 2007/08

World Club Cup: 2008

Republic of Ireland: 118 caps (3 goals)