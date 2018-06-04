John O'Shea set to seal move to the Championship
Before winning the last of his 118 international caps in Saturday’s 2-1 win against the USA, John O’Shea agreed a deal with Championship club Reading.
O’Shea will sign a one-year deal with Reading where he will join compatriot Paul McShane, another former Sunderland and Manchester United defender.
The 37-year-old was hoping to extend his career at Sunderland, despite successive relegations from the Premier League to League One under his captaincy, but the Wearside club’s new manager Jack Ross and owner Stewart Donald have decided not to take up the option of an additional 12 months for O’Shea, who joined them from United in a £6 million deal seven years ago.
