| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Motson was the commentator supreme and soundtrack for a generations of fans – it’s hard to believe he’s gone

George Hamilton

John Motson, who has died at the age of 77, working for the BBC at Stamford Bridge in 2016. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters Expand

Close

John Motson, who has died at the age of 77, working for the BBC at Stamford Bridge in 2016. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

John Motson, who has died at the age of 77, working for the BBC at Stamford Bridge in 2016. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

John Motson, who has died at the age of 77, working for the BBC at Stamford Bridge in 2016. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

He appeared on TV in his sheepskin coat, his voice distinctive, his turn of phrase precisely matching the moment.

For football fans of a certain age, he was the soundtrack. John Motson was the commentator supreme.

Most Watched

Privacy