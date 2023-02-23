John Motson was the commentator supreme and soundtrack for a generations of fans – it’s hard to believe he’s gone

He appeared on TV in his sheepskin coat, his voice distinctive, his turn of phrase precisely matching the moment.

For football fans of a certain age, he was the soundtrack. John Motson was the commentator supreme.

The news of his passing brought back many, many memories. One of them stood out, for it said so much about what made the man outstanding in his field.

It was at the World Cup, Italia 90.

We were gathering in the lobby of the hotel, a group of us who’d all come through the academy that was the Sportsroom of BBC Radio in London. This was the day before England’s semi-final and the opportunity for a catch-up over lunch was too good to miss.

Des Lynam arrived and broke the news.

Motty – for that was how we all knew John Motson – would not be joining us. He sent his apologies, saying he’d just come across some new information that he needed to assess.

After almost a month of total immersion in the tournament, there was still something this meticulous researcher felt he needed to add to his bulging files.

Preparation was the key, and yet there was never any sense of statistical overload in any of his broadcasts.

Armed with the most detailed of dossiers, he would only ever draw on about 5pc of what it contained.

Until the full-time whistle – as the late rugby commentator Bill McLaren used to say – you never know which 95pc you’ll junk.

John Motson came from an era when TV commentators were an elite bunch.

There were only three on the BBC when he started, and ITV wouldn’t have had many more. And there was no clearly defined career path. His own ascent into the top tier was a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

The son of a Methodist minister, his ambition had been to become a print journalist.

That journey took him from a small weekly paper to a provincial daily, the Sheffield Morning Telegraph. The fledgling local radio station used him for match reports at the weekend and it was there that he came to the notice of the BBC bosses in London.

He joined Radio Sport in 1968, and three years later was taken on by Match of the Day as one of their television commentators.

An early assignment brought him to an FA Cup third-round replay which wasn’t expected to be the main feature on the show.

Hereford United from the Southern League were hosting Newcastle United of the First Division. When the non-League team went behind with just eight minutes to go, the result seemed a foregone conclusion.

But that reckoned without Ronnie Radford, whose equaliser took the game into extra time and set up the unlikeliest of victories.

Radford’s rocket from 30 yards and the commentary that accompanied it – “Radford again. Oh, what a goal! What a goal!” – changed John Motson’s life.

“If that hadn’t nestled in the Newcastle net,” he later acknowledged, “I wouldn’t be here now.”

He was an absolute master craftsman when it came to finding the words.

When, in 1988, unglamorous, unfancied, and, by many, unloved Wimbledon beat Liverpool to win their one and only FA Cup and so deny the Anfield club the double of League and Cup, Motson’s reaction on the final whistle was spot on: “The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club!”

Like all of us who’ve ever held a microphone, he could be prone to the odd gaffe – “The goals made such a difference to the way this game went”, “Jan Koller and Jaap Stam share a hairstyle, but of course they have no hair" – but there could never be any doubting his passion for the game.

That passion, evident throughout a BBC career that lasted exactly half a century, was the basis of his enduring popularity.

Despite all the changes that he witnessed as the people’s pastime lost its innocence when the floodgates opened and the money poured in, for Motty it was still the game – 90 minutes of pure unscripted drama with the potential to create memories that would last a lifetime.

Our paths crossed frequently, at English league matches and cup ties when they were a feature of Sports Stadium on RTÉ, and at the major international events.

It’s hard to believe it’s fully 15 years since the last time John and I shared a matchday experience – he retired from frontline commentary after the European Championship final in 2008 – but I would still see him from time to time.

We last met in October 2022, at a lunch in London celebrating 75 years of BBC Radio’s Sports Report which we both had the honour of presenting in our time.

He was as sharp as ever, the familiar twinkle in his eye, looking a good deal younger than his 77 years.

The stories flowed, and there would have been plenty more to tell. It’s so hard to believe he’s gone.