John Giles: "Martin O'Neill did a lot of good for us. People have short memories."

"Saying it was by mutual consent gives a bit more dignity to it," said Giles. "And I think that's right. Martin did a lot of good for us - it's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016, that's the way it happens in the game, people have short memories."

But Giles also believes that O'Neill had done his stint after five years. Every manager has a shelf life especially at international level where you are judged on the result of a qualifying campaign every two years, get it wrong and you have to wait two years to put it right.

"Alf Ramsey was fired after winning the World Cup with England. Big Jack was fired after all he did for us, Trap was fired and look at all he won as a manager. It's the way of the game, you are there for a certain time."

Giles did not spare the players either - the same players the new man will have to work with. And it won't be Johnny himself. "I'm too old and too old-fashioned," he laughed.

"But when things are not going well on the pitch, the players take the blame, when things are going well on the pitch, the manager gets the credit, that's the way it has been since time immemorial in football, and I suspect it is the way it will always be.

"Yet when things are not going really well, then it comes back to the manager and questions start about his position. And nine times out of ten all that is correct and right. 2018 has not been good and that is obvious and I think that meant Martin had to pay the price."

Online Editors