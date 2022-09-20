John Giles Foundation to be wound down by FAI

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced the closure of the John Giles Foundation, the non-profit fundraising trust.

It was revealed in 2019 that the FAI, under the leadership of John Delaney, its then chief executive, had paid more than €500,000 to Con Martin junior, a former footballer, for the concept of the foundation, a sponsored walk and a collective kit purchasing idea.

The details of these payments were agreed unknown to Mr Giles, who provided his image rights to the FAI for use with the foundation for free.

In its statement this afternoon, the FAI said the foundation, formed in 2008, had helped raise more than €700,000 for grassroots football and that €55,000 was to be donated to the Football for All schools programme to mark its closure.

The idea for the foundation was formed after Mr Giles had for years hosted an annual golf classic to fundraise for good causes.

Mr Giles said: “I am delighted that our final donation of €55,000 will enrich the lives of our Football For All players via this innovative FAI Schools programme and I wish all those who will benefit the same happiness that I have enjoyed from a lifetime’s involvement with our game.”

The €55,000 donation was welcomed by Colm Young, Chairman of the FAI’s Football For All Committee. The programme promotes football among players with additional needs.

“On behalf of everyone connected with FAI Schools, and in particular on behalf of all the students who will benefit from this programme, I want to thank John Giles and everyone involved with the Foundation for this wonderful gesture," Mr Young said.

“John Giles has always been a pioneer in Irish football and we are thrilled that Football For All and our Schools will benefit from the final work of his Foundation.”

Clubs involved in the John Giles “Walk of Dreams” sponsored walks organised by the foundation kept half the money they raised through sponsorships, while the remaining half was awarded to grassroots clubs selected by the foundation.

The main walk in the initial 2011 Dublin event was the focus of an RTÉ Radio 1 Liveline episode when a number of participants complained about poor organisation and the lack of toilet facilities.

Mr Giles went on air to apologise about the price of food and beverages and the absence of promised Irish international players at the walk’s endpoint at the Aviva stadium.

Mr Giles, a former Ireland manager and player who had a stellar career playing for Manchester United, Leeds United and Shamrock Rovers, continued in today’s statement that he wanted to give back to schoolboy football.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that I could not and would not have become a professional player without the support, facilities and structure that the schoolboy football game gave to me via my club, my league and the schoolboy association,” he said.

“Not alone did schoolboy football keep me and my pals healthy and out of trouble, it also offered me the foundation for a life-changing career to follow. That simply would not have happened without that start and that is why I was so pleased to have been asked to lend my name and my support to the John Giles Foundation back in 2008.

“It is a matter of great pride for me and my family to acknowledge that over €700,000 was raised and distributed to grassroots clubs looking after boys and girls all across Ireland by the John Giles Foundation.

“I know from my many trips to these clubs in every corner of the country what a difference that funding made to the brilliant, vital and generous work of these clubs.

“Like everything else, the work of the foundation ground to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic and nor am I getting any younger, so the time has come to wrap up the work of the foundation.

"In doing so I would like to record my appreciation for the support of the FAI and to thank so many people within the Association for everything they did for the foundation. I would particularly like to thank Pat Duffy for his dedication, insight and kindness over the years. Without him, the foundation would not have succeeded.

Mr Giles said he was leaving the foundation with ‘a heavy heart’

“I also want to thank all who helped us along the way over the years for their selfless work and a word of thanks also to my good friend Oliver Barry for his generous provision of Hollystown Golf Club for so many events over the lifetime of the foundation.”

Mr Giles said he was leaving the foundation with “a heavy heart” but knew the good work would be carried out by the FAI under its current chief executive Jonathan Hill.

“I know Jonathan and the Association share my view that every young boy and girl deserves the best opportunity to enjoy their football and develop their skills to the best of their ability,” said Mr Giles.

“Our volunteers at all our clubs are dedicated to that ambition, their contribution is immense and they are the real heroes in our game. I wish them all well and thank them all for making my football life all the richer.”

Mr Hill said: “John Giles is a legend of the Irish game and his contribution to Grassroots football via the John Giles Foundation has been immense for the past 14 years.

"On behalf of the FAI and the wider Irish football community I want to thank John for his wonderful work with the foundation and wish him and his family well in the future.”