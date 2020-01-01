John Fallon: 'What a shame it took peak embarrassment for the FAI president to find his voice'

The 65-year-old, along with seven directors who've become his colleagues since July, had been camped in a side room either side of the official fare in the Kingswood Room, which included an AGM, EGM and council summit before the last act of meeting the media.

Their retreat, the Slade Room, was located well away from the main action, a similar position Conway was content to occupy for his first 13 years as a director until circumstances in the middle of 2019 decreed that he emerge from the shadows.

Conway is officially on the countdown, as his tenure as director, and brief one of president, ends on January 25. That's not before time, if the muted applause he received at the end of his swansong speech to delegates was a barometer to work off.

Extinction

The FAI has been brought to the brink of extinction and Conway's inactions, more than his actions, have been a contributor. Furthermore, in the end, he's had to be pushed out; never a great way to shape a legacy.

"I wasn't hanging on for sake of it," he declared, referencing his refusal to quit with the rest of the old board in July. "If my continued presence has impaired our relationship with the government or not, I regret that."

No apology was planned until Denis Bradley proposed putting a motion to the floor of the midday AGM. It eventually arrived at 7pm, Conway fessing up for the "mistakes of the past".

Once again, sorry seemed to be the hardest word. He'd ruled out issuing the act of contrition on the bombshell day of the accounts being released.

The FAI had switched from a position of having €21m in the bank to being €63m in the red over his period on the board but on December 6 a sense of deniability lingered.

"It's not that I'm against an apology but, when they've happened in Ireland, an apology on one side tends to have hypocrisy on the other side.

"I don't think there's actually a particular need for that."

Taken in isolation, Conway's comments since appearing before the Oireachtas Committee for Sport in April would earn him the tag of solution-maker.

Reform was promised, backboned by a belated acceptance to introduce independent directors onto the board, and he'd personally see to it that full cooperation with any investigation was a given.

There was even a seminal moment when he could be heard asking John Delaney sitting alongside him if he'd authorised a press statement a month earlier confirming the full board's knowledge of the infamous €100,000 bridging loan. Conway the Crusader was at the ready.

However, a bit like Eamon Dunphy's oscillations on football, a full assessment completely dilutes their credibility. It had taken until just two days beforehand for Conway and the rest of the board to distance themselves from Delaney.

"Some recent comments made by the FAI did not accurately reflect the board's level of awareness of the existence of the €100,000 issue in 2017," read the statement on April 8.

A prime example of wise words after the event. In rare times of pressure facing former chief executive Delaney, the default of board approval was thrown out.

Instead of disciplining their highest-paid employee for not only publicly singing a sectarian song on 2014 but denying it was him through legal channels, those tasked with keeping Delaney in check praised him.

"The board is more than pleased with the way John is running the association; he is fully deserving of his recent contract extension to 2020."

By that juncture, debts of €50m had been amassed from the dismal failure of Delaney's Vantage Club tickets pet project. Chief executives, particularly those so bullish on a specific venture, have lost their jobs for such catastrophic outcomes, yet his immunity expanded.

Conway progressed from a board member to an official officer as vice-president, bringing with it greater powers and duties.

Vice-presidents and presidents are, unlike the CEO, elected by members of the football family and, as Rule 21 of the FAI states, the president is "required to lead by example".

What a shame it is that it took peak embarrassment in the form of state funding being suspended for a president to find his voice.

Confronted Even in his final musings, when confronted with the accusation of him ignoring the warning signs of dissenters being banished from the FAI early in the Delaney era, self-awareness appeared to be lacking.

"We should have asked more but we didn't," said Conway with his concluding remarks in the press conference. "There was a counter-argument to that criticism that, 'Look, all is not as rotten as certain people would suggest'.

"For me as a board member, we had auditor, a finance department and a CEO who was a chartered accountant. We returned yearly profits for a decade."

The last remark, as we all know full well, is untrue. While surpluses were recorded following a mammoth €16m loss in 2008, the last few years of accounts have proven to be flawed.

A refreshed look at the finances resulted in a €2.75m surplus for 2017 being adjudged to a deficit of €2.85m.

The restating of the 2016 accounts also sunk a €2.3m profit to €66,000.

The belated 2018 accounts presented a loss of €8.9m. It wasn't just words, but numbers, which ensure the FAI directors will feel hot under the collar for many years to come.

