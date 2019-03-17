THE FAI chief executive John Delaney has said that he provided the association with a €100,000 bridging loan in 2017 to help the association through a cashflow problem.

John Delaney says he provided FAI with €100k loan to help with cashflow problem

He made the claim in a statement released by the FAI on Saturday night - ahead of the publication of a story in a Sunday newspaper regarding the matter.

The 'Sunday Times' is carrying details of a €100,000 payment made by Delaney to his employer.

A statement released by the FAI said:

"The Football Association of Ireland Chief Executive John Delaney has stated that he provided the FAI with a €100,000 bridging loan in April 2017.

"The short-term loan was required to aid cash flow on that occasion and was repaid in full to John Delaney by the Association in June 2017.

"The CEO has also confirmed that his UEFA remuneration for 2018 has been donated back to the FAI on a voluntary basis.

Speaking on Saturday ngiht, John Delaney said: “I am aware of stories circulating around this loan dating back to 2017.

“I confirm that I made a once-off bridging loan to the Association to aid a very short-term cash flow issue.

“This is the only occasion on which I provided the Association with a short-term loan.”

