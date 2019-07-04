The status of former FAI CEO John Delaney has been downgraded at UEFA as the Waterford native has been replaced as head of the UEFA Youth Committee.

John Delaney retains place on UEFA Executive after being replaced as chairman of Youth Committee

But he still retains his place, and the accompanying €160,000-a-year salary, on UEFA's powerful Executive Committee.

Delaney was chair of that Youth Committee of UEFA when the draw for the U17 Euro finals were made but he played no role in the tournament which was held in Ireland in May.

Now he has been replaced as chair, with former Poland international Zbigniew Boniek taking over, though Delaney remains on as as deputy chairperson of that youth committee.

He is still listed as a member of the 14-person UEFA Executive Committee.

The FAI have refused to confirm if Delaney, currently on "gardening leave" pending the outcome of three internal FAI is being paid his €360,000 a year salary as CEO or the €120,000 package he was due to earn in the newly-created role of Executive Vice President.

