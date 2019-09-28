John Delaney resigns from the FAI

JOHN DELANEY has resigned from the FAI, with a brief four-paragraph statement confirming the end of the Waterford man's relationship with Irish football's governing body.

JOHN DELANEY has resigned from the FAI, with a brief four-paragraph statement confirming the end of the Waterford man's relationship with Irish football's governing body.

The FAI released a statement at 11.15pm on Saturday to state that the 51-year-old was leaving with immediate effect.

Delaney was CEO of the FAI until March, when he was controversially moved to a new post of Executive Vice President in the aftermath of a turbulent period arising from the emergence of a €100,000 bridging loan to his employer in 2017.

A month later, it was announced that Delaney had 'voluntarily stepped aside' pending the outcome of reviews into the affairs of the FAI.

READ MORE: Ewan MacKenna: 'Swiss result shouldn't mask what we've learned about John Delaney and the FAI'

It's understood that talks between the respective legal teams have taken place in recent weeks with a view to reaching clarity on Delaney's future.

He had been on paid leave from the Association.

READ MORE: Daniel McDonnell: 'How a curious agreement leaves Mick McCarthy in a no-win situation'

The FAI statement said: "The Board of the Football Association of Ireland announces the resignation with immediate effect of Executive Vice-President and former CEO John Delaney.

"This follows talks between the parties. The FAI will fulfil certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties.

"Mr. Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March of 2019 during which time the FAI became partners in the new Aviva Stadium. In 2017, he was elected to the UEFA Executive and in March of this year, he moved to a role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI.

"Both parties have agreed to make no further comment."

Online Editors