John Delaney not invited to UEFA committee meetings or executive committee meetings pending investigations

Former Football Association of Ireland CEO John Delaney has effectively been suspended by UEFA as investigations into alleged financial irregularities at the FAI continue.

UEFA confirmed to Independent.ie that Delaney will not be invited to UEFA committee meetings or executive committee meetings while the investigations are ongoing.

Delaney is currently sidelined with pay from the association following the revelation last March that he had loaned a sum of €100,000 to the association in 2017 before receiving the same amount back at a later date.

The transaction was not detailed in the FAI accounts. The week after the story broke, the FAI released a statement stating Delaney had stepped down as CEO and instead been appointed as executive vice-president of the Association with responsibility for dealing with UEFA and FIFA.

This enabled him to retain his place on UEFA's executive committee, a position that pays €160,000 a year on top of his FAI salary of €360,000. However, further revelations in the Sunday Times in respect of his remuneration package, including a monthly rental payment of €3,000, followed and on April 9, Sport Ireland announced that they would be withholding state payments due to the association.

Delaney was sidelined a week later but had held on to his UEFA position, although he had since been demoted from his role as head of UEFA's youth committee. A number of reviews and audits into the FAI finances are ongoing including two by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement. Sport Ireland funding remains suspended.

