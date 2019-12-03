John Delaney given pension payout of €370,000 as part of his exit from FAI

The announcement in September that Mr Delaney had received an exit deal caused consternation.

The FAI said it would inform its members of the detail when the adjourned AGM resumes - stating that the information would be apparent in a section of the 2018 accounts laying out amounts due in 2019.

Mr Delaney's position in exit negotiations with the FAI was strengthened by the so-called 'golden handcuffs' deal he signed in 2014, which secured him a €2m loyalty bonus if he stayed until 2021.

In the statement announcing Mr Delaney's departure, the FAI said it would "fulfil certain notice and pension obligations".

Independent.ie understands the FAI agreed to pay a figure of around €370,000 into a pension pot.

Mr Delaney also received a notice payment of three months' wages, which comes in at €90,000, and sources have indicated that there was a third element to the deal - a payment that is understood to be related to legal costs.

It brought the overall package close to the €500,000 mark, but FAI figures would argue that the notice figure was set in stone and not part of the broader negotiation.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Irish Independent