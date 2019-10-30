John Aldridge: 'We may have seen one of the year's crucial moments last weekend - and it wasn't Mo Salah's penalty'

As Son Heung-min rounded Liverpool keeper Alisson and set his sights on giving Spurs at 2-0 lead, Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run, which stretches back to last January, was in real peril.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the ability overcome adversity, but it would have been tough to win such a game from two goals behind.

As it was, Son’s effort smashed off the crossbar and a few minutes later, Liverpool found an equaliser and went on their way to another massive victory.

Once again, they were not at their absolute best, but the amount of top-class saves pulled off by Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga confirmed they fully deserved the result and the momentum they have built up over the course of 2019 continues.

It’s fair to say they got out of jail to an extent as the game was out of their hands as Son was presented with that chance to double Tottenham’s lead, but Liverpool are finding ways to win week after week and that has been the story for them time and again in recent months.

Some have said it’s the mark of champions to win games like that and while I would not go down that path in the final day of October, there is no doubt that Liverpool are operating on different levels of belief than they had at this point last season.

Now Klopp needs to decide how important the Carabao Cup is to his plans this season when he picks his team for tonight’s game against Arsenal.

On one hand, you want to win every competition possible and the old school logic would tell you to put a strong team out this evening and do everything you can to get to the final at Wembley.

Yet we are all operating with a different mindset in 2019 and there is clearly a need to make use of the squad in a season that will also include the FIFA World Club Cup in Qatar in December, with the competition they are in tonight probably the fifth most important.

That’s why I expect to see Klopp making wholesale changes to his line-up, with players who need a game welcoming the chance to get a few minutes under their belts.

We have seen how important the squad can be with Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain popping up with valuable goals in recent weeks and I would expect those two to be on the Liverpool team-sheet this evening.

Young Irish keeper Caoimhín Kelleher will get another start in goal and he will relish the chance to play in front of a big crowd at Anfield for the first time, with the defence in front of him likely to be youthful in his appearance.

Joel Matip is likely to be out for a month and that leaves Klopp with limited back-up options on a night when he will want to give Virgil van Dijk and his two first-choice full-backs a break ahead of Saturday’s game against Aston Villa. Joe Gomez will play and James Milner may be needed to fill in at full-back, with Divock Origi set to lead the line against what I expect to be a much-changed Arsenal team.

In many respects, I think it’s a shame that the League Cup has been devalued to a point where fans turn up to watch a game in this competition expecting to see youth team and reserve players lining up for both teams.

Personally, I had one of my best days as a player when I was part of Oxford’s 1986 League Cup-winning side and I also led Tranmere to the final of this competition in 2000, where we lost to Martin O’Neill’s Leicester at Wembley.

There used to be nothing like the experience of getting to a Wembley final and getting your hands on silverware, but a club like Liverpool now has its eyes trained on winning the Premier League or Champions League and it means something has to give in the other competitions.

With team selection so uncertain, it’s impossible to predict an outcome tonight and whoever comes out on top, the Premier League games on the horizon for Liverpool and Arsenal this weekend are more important than what happens tonight.

