John Aldridge on Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool exit as criticism mounts

LGBTQ+ groups disappointed by Henderson’s move after previously backing their campaign

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge has given his verdict on the imminent exit for Jordan Henderson, as the outgoing Reds captain continues to come under fire ahead of his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old is believed to have reached a verbal agreement with the club – who are now managed by former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard – over a reported wage of £700,000 a week.

The Reds captain has been in Germany with the team on their pre-season tour but was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to face Karlsruhe in their first friendly on Wednesday.

He has made 491 appearances since signing for Liverpool from Sunderland for £20m in 2011 and skippered the side to the Premier League title and the Champions League. He has also won the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Last week the England LGBT+ supporters group criticised Henderson as rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circulated, with the midfielder having been a vocal ally of the LGBT+ community in football.

He wore rainbow laces during England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and has repeatedly voiced his support for greater inclusivity in the game.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in the Gulf state.

A statement from the group read: “Our joy for Mr Henderson when he scored against Ukraine in the Euros (quarter-final) was, in part, due to his kindness and his ‘lucky’ rainbow laces.

“A banner was created to commemorate the low bar he had achieved in being outspoken on our right to support England & show visibility on the pitch.

“If the rumours are true, then that banner will be consigned to the depths of history.”

Now Aldridge has given his verdict on Henderson’s exit, as he suggests it is a deal that will be a hammer blow to Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the new season.

John Aldridge: Should players move to Saudi Arabia?

"You can see why Liverpool would have taken the money when it was offered for Fabinho because he was very poor last season and £40million for a player of his age is a good deal, but I felt they needed to keep Henderson,” he told sundayworld.com.

“If there was to be a second senior midfielder to leave, I’d have said Thiago might have been the one as he has been injured a lot since his move to Liverpool.

"Henderson has been a massive player for Liverpool on and off the field over the last few years and he will be a big loss to Klopp.

"I can understand why he has been tempted to take the money being offered in Saudi Arabia, but this gives Liverpool a big problem.”