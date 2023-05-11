Joe Murphy to hold Tranmere talks as veteran takes goalkeeping career into 25th year

Tranmere Rovers will this week hold talks with veteran Irish goalkeeper Joe Murphy about extending his career into what would be his 25th season in senior football.

But a batch of Irish footballers have already been told that they will need new employers next season after clubs in the UK began their end-of-season clearouts.

Dubliner Murphy (41) has clocked up 630 first-team appearances across the English leagues since he made his debut as a 17-year-old for John Aldridge’s Tranmere Rovers side in 1999.

He went on to play for West Brom, Sunderland, Scunthorpe, Coventry, Huddersfield, Bury and Shrewsbury before his move back to Tranmere in 2020. He also played Premier League football for West Brom and was capped twice at senior level.

Lately the Finglas lad has been working as Rovers’ goalkeeping coach but still managed to play for the first team, making seven league appearances last term.

While it was assumed that Murphy would join fellow Dubliner Glenn Whelan by opting to retire, the club say they are “in discussions” with three out-of-contract players, including Murphy and they hope to persuade him to sign on as a player for next season while also keeping up his coaching duties.

But there’s no future at the club for Polish-born, Irish-raised keeper Mateusz Hewelt who has been allowed to leave Prenton Park.

Morecambe have started their rebuilding process following relegation to League Two and they have released former League of Ireland players Ryan Delaney and Courtney Duffus, as well as one-time underage cap Daniel Crowley.

Former Cherry Orchard man Olamide Ibrahim and St Kevin’s Boys graduate Cian Kelly-Caprani have both been released by Derby County, who are in talks with ex-international David McGoldrick on a new deal.

The Rams have also triggered an option on current Ireland man Jason Knight for another 12 months but following their failure to make the promotion playoffs, he is expected to leave.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool man Conor Masterson (24) has made a permanent move to Gillingham from QPR after two loan spells.

The ex-U21 cap joined QPR from Liverpool in 2019 but in his four seasons at Loftus Road he managed just 16 league appearances and after impressing on loan to Gillingham, they have sealed a deal for next season.

Director of Football Kenny Jackett said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Masterson for next season.

"He has done very well in his loan spell this year in our resurgence during the back end of the season and everybody at the club is looking forward to working with him in 2023/24."